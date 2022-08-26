Food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing takeaways

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Italian Kitchen, at 12 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 21.

And Pizza Hot Express also trading as Italian Kitchen, at 12 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of three on July 21.