Food hygiene ratings handed to three Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Bosun's Cafe at Cafe 29 West Buildings, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Mulberry at Public House The Mulberry Goring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Marine Event Caterers at 154 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 20