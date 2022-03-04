Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Fat Greek Taverna at 18 - 22 Portland Road, Worthing Central, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Valley Bar at The Valley Bar 190 Findon Road, Offington, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Memosh at 165 Montague Street, Worthing Central, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: Royal Spice at 22 Strand Parade, Castle, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2