Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Worthing establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Fat Greek Taverna at 18 - 22 Portland Road, Worthing Central, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Valley Bar at The Valley Bar 190 Findon Road, Offington, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Memosh at 165 Montague Street, Worthing Central, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2