Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Friday, 4th March 2022, 8:03 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Fat Greek Taverna at 18 - 22 Portland Road, Worthing Central, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Valley Bar at The Valley Bar 190 Findon Road, Offington, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Memosh at 165 Montague Street, Worthing Central, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Royal Spice at 22 Strand Parade, Castle, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on March 2