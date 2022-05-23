Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Worthing establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather UK Ltd at Glaxo Smithkline Southdownview Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Yamu Yamu at 134 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) at B And W Loudspeakers Dale Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Shaan at Restaurant 205 Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: The Coffee Camp at 194 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Whiskey Rooms at The Whiskey Rooms 142 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Findon Fish Bar at 174 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 12