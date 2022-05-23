Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Worthing establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather UK Ltd at Glaxo Smithkline Southdownview Way, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Yamu Yamu at 134 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) at B And W Loudspeakers Dale Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Shaan at Restaurant 205 Tarring Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: The Coffee Camp at 194 Findon Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Whiskey Rooms at The Whiskey Rooms 142 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on May 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: