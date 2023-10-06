Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Worthing establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Worthing Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Worthing Golf Club Links Road, Worthing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 4.
And Yo! To Go!, a takeaway at 1 Fulbeck Way, Worthing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on October 4.