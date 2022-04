Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Worthing establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Worthing’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Brosis Cafe at 29 Richmond Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Cafe Revive at 51 - 59 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Mantra Care Homes at Sunkist 14 - 16 Winchester Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Tasty Thai Cuisine at Restaurant 49 Brighton Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Wimpy at Restaurant 33 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Tides at 124 Aldsworth Avenue, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Finch at 27 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Three Fishes at The Three Fishes 56 Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Bar Next Door at Bar Next Door 21 Rowlands Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at 3 Barclays Bank Buildings Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex; rated on April 7