Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Worthing

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down over the weekend in Worthing.

The dashboard shows 255 people had died in the area by April 25 (Monday) – down from 256 on Friday.

They were among 22,384 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Worthing.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.