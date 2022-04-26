One more death recorded in Worthing

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Worthing.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 4:27 pm
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The dashboard shows 256 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 255 on Monday.

They were among 22,451 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Worthing.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 151,418 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 151,005 on Monday.