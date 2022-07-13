One more death recorded in Worthing

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the last week in Worthing.

A total of 265 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 264 a week previously.

They were among 23,419 deaths recorded across the South East.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Worthing.