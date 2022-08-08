Road closures: five for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 6.30pm August 12 to 11.59pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Arundel Road eastbound and westbound, at Ivydore Avenue, temporary traffic signals for CityFibre.

• A27, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8am to 6pm on August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warren Road to Hill Barn Lane, Verge works only EE trial holes.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Warren Road westbound, A24 to Warren Close, Lane closure for Uk Power Networks.