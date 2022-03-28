Road closures: four for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7.30pm March 21 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Worthing, portable signal works by CityFibre.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 2 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Busticle Lane, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.