Road closures: four for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Cote Street to Clapham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 15 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion Route for off network closure of Grinstead Lane Lancing for West Sussex County Council.