Road closures: four for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6.30pm August 12 to 11.59pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Arundel Road eastbound and westbound, at Ivydore Avenue, temporary traffic signals for CityFibre.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8am to 6pm on August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Warren Road to Hill Barn Lane, Verge works only EE trial holes.

• A27, from 8pm August 19 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Warren Road westbound, A24 to Warren Close, Lane closure for Uk Power Networks.