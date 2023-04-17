Road closures: seven for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Worthing will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm April 20 to 5am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Durrington Hill, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8am April 24 to 4pm April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton road to Forest road, Footway works for Southern Water.

• A27, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge roundabout to Clapham junction, carriageway closure for surfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad