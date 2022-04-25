Road closures: three for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham Interchange to Cote Street, carriageway and slip road closure for development works, diversion via local authority network.