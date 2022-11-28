Road closures: three for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8am November 28 to 6pm December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Arundel Road westbound, Ivydore Avenue to Hollyacres, Footway works only for CityFibre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Grove Lodge, traffic signals for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge to Lyons Farm, traffic signals for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad