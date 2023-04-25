Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: three for Worthing drivers this week

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Drivers in and around Worthing will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A27, from 8am April 24 to 4pm April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton road to Forest road, Footway works for Southern Water.

    A27, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road to Hollyacres, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.