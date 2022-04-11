Road closures: two for Worthing drivers this week

Drivers in and around Worthing will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.
• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.