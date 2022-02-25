Sussex Partnership Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was down from eight on the same day the previous week.

There were six beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 8,948 people in hospital with Covid as of February 22, with 284 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 43%.