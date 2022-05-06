Sussex Partnership Trust cares for three Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for three coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 25 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 85% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 20.
Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Sussex Partnership Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.
The figures also show that no new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Sussex Partnership Trust in the week to May 1.