Three more deaths recorded in Worthing

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Worthing, after thousands of deaths across England were added retrospectively.

The dashboard shows 239 people had died in the area by April 6 (Wednesday) – up from 236 on Tuesday.

They were among 21,703 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Worthing.

Due to a processing error, 2,714 people who died in 2022 across England were added retrospectively to the dashboard on April 6.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.