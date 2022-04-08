Three more deaths recorded in Worthing

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Worthing.
The dashboard shows 245 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 242 on Thursday.
It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.
They were among 21,797 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Worthing.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 147,539 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 8 (Friday) – up from 147,494 the day before.