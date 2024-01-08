BREAKING

Worthing establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
The Last Resort, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Last Resort 72 - 73 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 92 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 78 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.