Worthing establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Cow Shed, a pub, bar or nightclub at 31a Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 92 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 80 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.