Worthing house prices increased slightly in May

House prices increased slightly, by 0.9%, in Worthing in May, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.3% over the last year.

The average Worthing house price in May was £358,912, Land Registry figures show – a 0.9% increase on April.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the South East, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Worthing was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Worthing rose by £11,000 – putting the area 30th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Winchester, where property prices increased on average by 10%, to £518,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Elmbridge lost 4.7% of their value, giving an average price of £665,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Worthing spent an average of £285,600 on their property – £8,800 more than a year ago, and £63,200 more than in May 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £421,900 on average in May – 47.7% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Worthing in May – they increased 1.2%, to £228,375 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.4%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.5% monthly; up 2.9% annually; £672,604 average

up 0.5% monthly; up 2.9% annually; £672,604 average Semi-detached: up 0.8% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £475,627 average

up 0.8% monthly; up 3.4% annually; £475,627 average Terraced: up 1% monthly; up 2.8% annually; £379,232 average

How do property prices in Worthing compare?

Buyers paid 7.7% less than the average price in the South East (£389,000) in May for a property in Worthing. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £286,000.

The most expensive properties in the South East were in Elmbridge – £665,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in Worthing. Elmbridge properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Southampton (£243,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in May

Worthing: £358,912

The South East:£388,873

UK: £285,861

Annual growth to May

Worthing: +3.3%

The South East: +1.5%

UK: +1.9%