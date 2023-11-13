Worthing restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hope Hive, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Pilgrim House 51 - 63 St Dunstans Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 171 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.