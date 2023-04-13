Worthing restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Agave, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ham Road, Worthing was given the maximum score after assessment on April 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.