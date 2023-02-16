Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Doner Deliz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 121 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 213 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.