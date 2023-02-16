Worthing restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 minutes ago
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Doner Deliz, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 121 Montague Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 213 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.