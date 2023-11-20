Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Number 24, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Restaurant 24 - 25 Marine Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 171 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.