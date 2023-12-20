Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Issa Sushi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe 31 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 175 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.