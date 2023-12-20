BREAKING

Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Issa Sushi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cafe 31 South Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 175 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.