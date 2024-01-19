Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Half moon cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 8 Selden Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 225 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 174 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.