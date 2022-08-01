Worthing road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 15 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion Route for off network closure of Grinstead Lane Lancing for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lyons Farm to Lancing Manor roundabout, lane closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 6.30pm August 12 to 11.59pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Arundel Road eastbound and westbound, at Ivydore Avenue, temporary traffic signals for CityFibre.