Worthing road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6.45pm January 12 to 11.59pm January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Footway works only for Southern Water works.

• A27, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grange Lodge Roundabout to Manor Roundabout, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Worthing, Lane closure for inspection works.