Worthing road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham Interchange to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Upper Brighton Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water works.

• A27, from 8pm January 26 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton Road to Upper Brighton Road, Lane closure for grass cutting works.