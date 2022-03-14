Worthing road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm March 12 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Busticle Lane, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 7.30pm March 21 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Worthing, portable signal works by CityFibre.