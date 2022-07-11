Worthing road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Cote Street to Clapham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 11pm July 14 to 6am July 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Durrington to Clapham, carriageway closure for white lining.

• A27, from 8pm July 15 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion Route for off network closure of Grinstead Lane Lancing for West Sussex County Council.