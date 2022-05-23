Worthing road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.43am May 16 to 11.59pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Warren Road eastbound and westbound, A2031 to A24, Verge works Southern Gas works.

• A27, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling.

• A27, from 8pm May 17 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Offington Corner roundabout to Grove Lodge Roundabout Worthing, diversion Route for off network closure of Poulters Lane for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 28 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road to Hayling Rise, temporary traffic signals for road marking works.