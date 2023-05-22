Worthing road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm June 1 to 5am June 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Offington roundabout to Grove Lodge roundabout, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8am June 3 to 6pm June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.