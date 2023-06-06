NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Worthing road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8am June 3 to 6pm June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

    And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching to Durrington, lane closure for maintenance works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Patching to Shoreham, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

    A27, from 8pm June 9 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hammerpot to Cote Street, lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm June 19 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge roundabout to Clapham junction, carriageway closure for surfacing works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.