Worthing road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8am June 3 to 6pm June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patching to Durrington, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Patching to Shoreham, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm June 9 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm June 16 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hammerpot to Cote Street, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm June 19 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge roundabout to Clapham junction, carriageway closure for surfacing works.

