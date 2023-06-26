Worthing road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm June 19 to 6am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge roundabout to Clapham junction, carriageway closure for surfacing works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.