Worthing road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel to Worthing, lane closures for barrier repair.