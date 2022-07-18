Worthing road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 15 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion Route for off network closure of Grinstead Lane Lancing for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm July 23 to 6am July 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Upper Brighton Road eastbound, Downland Avenue to Shandon Road, temporary traffic lights for Southern Water.