Worthing road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Grove Lodge, traffic signals for drainage works.