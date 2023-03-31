Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
25 minutes ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
56 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Worthing takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Delice Peri Peri, a takeaway at 68 Victoria Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Worthing's 110 takeaways with ratings, 77 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.