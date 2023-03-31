Worthing takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Delice Peri Peri, a takeaway at 68 Victoria Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 110 takeaways with ratings, 77 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.