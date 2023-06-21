Worthing takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Favourite pizza, a takeaway at 38 Ann Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 118 takeaways with ratings, 82 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.