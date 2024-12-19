Cross-party group of West Sussex MPs call on West Sussex County Council to restore statutory funding to 4Sight Vision Support

Last week a group of cross-party West Sussex MPs wrote to the Chief Executive and leader of West Sussex County Council to call for the return of statutory funding to 4Sight Vision, a charity providing specialist support and advice to blind and partially sighted people across West Sussex.

The cross-party group calling for this was made up of Jess Brown-Fuller, Alison Bennett, Beccy Cooper, Peter Lamb and John Milne representing the Liberal Democrats and Labour. Conservative MPs were also invited to sign the letter.

West Sussex has the highest number of people living with sight loss in the country because of an ageing population, meaning the demand for 4Sight’s services have been increase. In the past 12 months alone, the number of clients they serve has risen by 14% to over 3,200.

Despite this, 4Sight has been without West Sussex County Council (WSCC) funding since 2019, even though both the NHS and WSCC continue to rely on their support.

Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester said: “4Sight Vision Support provides vital services to many of my constituents but is facing financial challenges due to a lack of statutory funding from West Sussex County Council, despite the reliance of both the NHS and councils on 4Sight for service provision.

“The cross-party support for this letter sends a strong message that WSCC should consider reinstating statutory funding to provide 4Sight with a solid financial footing, enabling them to continue delivering essential services across the county.

“We hope the leaders and Chief Executive of West Sussex County Council will explore ways to support 4Sight Vision and other vital service providers like them across the county.”