Fliss Parris, founder of The Canine Rehab Co launches first ever mobile canine hydrotherapy service in East Sussex

Local entrepreneur and Veterinary Physiotherapist Fliss Parris has launched the South East’s first ever mobile hydrotherapy service.

With pet parents increasingly looking for ways to keep their pets in tip top health. This service brings canine hydrotherapy and physiotherapy to your door, saving you time, money and travel and allowing your pet to receive therapy without the added stress of a car journey or leaving their own home. Whether they are a growing puppy, an older dog with a joint condition or are recovering from surgery there is so much more that pet parents can do to support their dogs to recover and get their best friend back to health and fitness.

The Canine Rehab Co offers at home physiotherapy and hydrotherapy directly to your door in their state-of-the-art mobile hydrotherapy vans. With built in under water treadmill to provide water-based therapy without leaving your driveway.

Many dogs benefit from therapies such as physiotherapy and hydrotherapy including dogs recovering from cruciate or spinal surgery, dogs with arthritis or dogs with a joint or musculoskeletal condition.

Our fully kitted out mobile hydrotherapy vans

“I am so excited to bring this service to the East Sussex. It is going to help so many more dogs. Dogs that are travel sick, elderly pet parents, owners who can’t take time out of their day easily to take their pets to a static rehabilitation center can now benefit from a service right to their door. We even see pets at owners’ places of work. With easy access and highly qualified therapists on the team your pet can be guaranteed the very best rehabilitation care” says Fliss Parris, founder of The Canine Rehab Co

About The Canine Rehab Co: Founded in 2022 by Fliss Parris ACPAT Veterinary Physiotherapist and Hydrotherapist The Canine Rehab Co delivers the highest quality complimentary rehabilitation to your pet on your doorstep. For more information visit: www.thecaninerehabco.com