Kids invited to grow their imagination with the Summer Reading Challenge

Children across the county are being encouraged to uncover stories that celebrate the connection between storytelling and nature as they take on the Summer Reading Challenge.

East Sussex libraries are calling on children aged four to 11 to read six books over the summer months as part of The Reading Agency’s Story Garden Summer Reading Challenge 2025.

This year’s theme of adventures in nature and the great outdoors aims to encourage children to uncover stories that celebrate the natural world and the power of imagination.

Through reading, participating children will uncover magical creatures, vibrant plants, and enchanting landscapes, all brought to life by award-winning illustrator Dapo Adeola.

Councillor Claire Dowling, cabinet member at East Sussex County Council, said: “Encouraging children to read for pleasure and keeping them reading over the long summer holidays is so important.

“I hope this year’s Story Garden Summer Reading Challenge will inspire children’s curiosity, creativity and connection to the natural world, while building reading confidence and promoting wellbeing.

“Last year over 6,600 East Sussex children signed up to the reading challenge. It would be wonderful if even more children across the county took part this year and helped us beat that total. I encourage families to visit their local library and grow their child’s imagination through the wonder of reading this summer.”

It is free for children to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge. Those taking part will receive special Story Garden stickers and other rewards. After reading six books they will earn a certificate and a medal.

Children can read any library book of their choice including fiction, non-fiction, picture books or books they share with parents and carers. eBooks, eAudiobooks and books on CD also count towards the challenge.

Books from the official Story Garden book collection are available to borrow from East Sussex libraries to help engage young minds with the wonders of the great outdoors.

Fun, nature themed events will take place in East Sussex libraries throughout the summer as part of the celebrations for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Activities include Story Garden themed Scavenger Hunts and colouring activities as well as Craft with Nature sessions, where children can get creative using natural materials with the team from Nature Makers.

In August, special ‘meet the garden animals’ sessions run in collaboration with Zoolab will give children the opportunity to observe, explore and even hold animals ranging from snails to snakes with expert help from an experienced handler.

All events are free but booking is required.

The Summer Reading Challenge starts on Saturday, July 5 and runs until Saturday, September 6 in all East Sussex libraries. For more information on the challenge, to sign up, and to book events visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/src.