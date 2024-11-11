Northiam Village Voice latest news

It was good to see so many people at the War Memorial last Sunday – and the passing traffic seems a little more respectful than in recent years!

This weekend, we have Sequence Dance in the Village Hall at 2pm on Friday, and Badminton in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm, for over 16s. New faces are always welcome.

On Saturday, there is the wonderful Winter Coffee Morning in aid of St Michael’s Hospice in the Village Hall 10-12. Always a jolly occasion with a wealth of goodies – cakes, Christmassy bits, books, toys, bric-a-brac etc. so do drop in.

The library is open on Saturday and Thursday afternoons 2-4pm. There is such a good selection of up to date books as well as jigsaws to while away the cooler evenings.

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall every Monday at 2pm, and on Tuesday, Toddlers meet in Pretious Sports Hall at 9.30am and the Over 60s will be visiting Tenterden Garden Centre this week.

Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday at 10am for conversation, good food and some entertainment. Call Denise (07858 145155) to find out more.

The mobile NatWest Bank calls into the car park: 2.45-3.30pm on Thursdays, and the Play Reading Group meets at 7.30pm.

There’s a fantastic raffle organised in aid of Rye Food Bank and supported by many local businesses. Tickets are £2.50 and will be on sale in St Francis Fields Oast House on Wednesday 20th and 27th 10.15-11.15am, and in the Church Centre on Friday 22nd 2.30-3.30pm. Also on sale by contacting [email protected]. Prizes include vouchers which would make fantastic Christmas presents – or treats for yourself – from Daisy’s Doos, John Lewis, Chapel Down, Great Dixter, Pashley Manor, Sahebs, Will’s Bakery, Kino Cinema, Badgers Oak etc as well as prizes and promises generously donated. Last year Northiam contributed generously with food donations, this year you can win back!!

On Saturday 23rd there is a great choice – the Primary School hold their Christmas Fair in the afternoon, and in the evening, the Conservation Society invite us to join in the Muppet Christmas Carol in the Village Hall. Cantemus visit St Mary’s with a varied concert to celebrate St Cecilia, the patron saint of music – and admission is free.

And we are very much looking forward to our first Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s at the end of the month. Nearly every society is taking part – if your isn’t, there’s still time to join in – and we look forward to seeing how creative everyone is!

St Mary’s 17th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion