Political opinion: Sussex Mayor should be established in Lewes, say Liberal Democrats
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While the Liberal Democrats remain opposed to the introduction of mayors across England, they argue that Lewes is the natural choice for the mayoral office due to its central role in Sussex governance and heritage.
The Mayor and their office will be delegated ''unprecedented powers' according to the government White Paper. Cllr Kevin West, Liberal Democrat councillor for Lewes Priory said.
He went on: "Lewes has long been at the heart of Sussex administration. With Sussex Police, East Sussex County Council and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service all headquartered here, it's clear Lewes is already the operational hub of the region.
"Establishing the Mayor's office here would not only honour our town's historic significance but also ensure accessibility and continuity for the people of Sussex. The Liberal Democrats have consistently voiced their concerns about the centralisation of power through the mayoral system advocating instead for stronger local democracy and community-led decision-making.
"However they believe that if a mayoral office is to be introduced it should be located in a place that reflects the identity and administrative history of Sussex," Cllr West continued: "Lewes is more than just a town; it's a symbol of Sussex's rich history and its commitment of serving its communities. Placing the mayoral office here would reinforce our town's role as a cornerstone of regional governance."
--
Susan King
Senior Reporter
Sussex Express
M
--
Susan King
Senior Reporter
Sussex Express
Mobile 07976 800 195